AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax help

Until April 18, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in its 49th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, offering free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those who are 50 and older, who cannot afford a tax preparation service.

Some locations offer assistance in additional languages, including Chinese, Tagalog, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese. For more information or to locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site, visit aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW(1-888-227-7669). An appointment may be required.

“Our bilingual volunteers generously give their time to help taxpayers who don’t speak English or speak English as a second language prepare their returns,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “We need more bilingual volunteers so if you can help translate, please join our Tax-Aide volunteer team so that we can expand our services to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”

Tax-Aide, which is offered free of charge, is available to AARP members and non-members and includes more than 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. Since 1968, Tax-Aide has helped nearly 50 million low- to moderate-income taxpayers.

In 2016, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped 2.7 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.41 billion in income tax refunds and more than $240 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.

To find a Tax-Aide location near you offering assistance in other languages, visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to ensure that low-income older adults have nutritious food, affordable housing, a steady income, and strong and sustaining bonds. We collaborate with individuals and organizations who share our commitment to innovation and our passion for problem-solving. Supported by vigorous legal advocacy, we create and advance effective solutions that help struggling older adults transform their lives. AARP Foundation is the affiliated charity of AARP.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese