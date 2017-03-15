A Night for Nurtury on May 11

Join us

for

A Night for Nurtury

Thursday, May 11, 2017

The Nurtury Learning Lab

33 Bickford Street – Jamaica Plain, MA

6:00pm – 9:00pm

Nurtury will once again host A Night for Nurtury, a multicultural event to celebrate the 1,200 children and families that are served through our center-based and family child care programs. Enjoy great food, live entertainment, an art auction, and fun games! This year’s Nurturer of the Year is Nonie K. Lesaux, a rising leader in early education and literacy reform in the Commonwealth and Chair of the Massachusetts Board of Early Education and Care.

Tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

Corporate Sponsors

Uber, Marsh & McLennan, LMCG Investments, Citizens Bank, Casner & Edwards, UnitedHealthcare, Robert J. Devereaux Corp., Cigna, Eaton Vance Management

For sponsorship information, click here.