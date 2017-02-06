William James College welcomes Taiwanese celebrity for film screening Feb. 9

Thursday, Feb. 9

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

One Wells Avenue

Newton, MA 02459

In an effort to increase cultural awareness to better educate students and the community, William James College (a graduate college of psychology in Newton) will welcome the first Taiwanese indigenous performer to Boston in more than five years.

On Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m., William James College will show “Wawa No Cidal,” a film featuring Taiwanese actress, singer and songwriter Ado Kaliting Pacidal. The film chronicles the struggles of a Taiwanese family against capitalist property developers on ancestral land. The showing is a part of a larger series of conversations and performances in conjunction with Berklee College of Music and Harvard University.