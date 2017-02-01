Wedding Day Expositions announces South Shore Bridal Show Sunday, Feb. 12

Planning a wedding just got easier! Wedding Day Expositions announces its South Shore bridal expo where bride- and grooms-to-be can visit over thirty premiere wedding vendors all under one roof. The expo will be held on Sunday February 12, 2017 from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM at The Pavilion at Pinehills (54 Clubhouse Dr. Plymouth, MA). Tickets are $10 at the door, or 5$ pre-purchased online at http://infinitewebdesigns.us5. list-manage.com/track/click?u= a49850afe485aec3d40d43072&id=0 aebee7f01&e=7ad2c3ff44.

What better way to plan a wedding than spending a leisurely day with friends and family, enjoying the Pavilion’s intimate atmosphere? Participants will be treated to live music throughout the day provided by Entertainment Specialists and are welcome to dine at the East Bay Grille at Pinehills Golf Club.

A strolling fashion show provided by La Reine Bridal (Waltham, MA) will not disappoint. Brides will have the opportunity to see a variety of gowns in the most current styles and broad range of price points. And to sweeten the event, Montilios Baking Company will offer cake testing.

In addition to a chance to win thousands of dollars worth of prizes and drawings, brides can explore the latest trends in hair and beauty and treat themselves to free temporary lashes provided by Bridal Studio and Spa, an exclusive make-up artist serving Cape Cod and the islands.

In addition to hosting the South Shore bridal expo, the elegant Pavilion at Pinehills, set amidst a picturesque backdrop of rolling hills of pine, is also a wedding venue itself. For those seeking a rehearsal or reception venue, the expo is a chance to both experience the site firsthand as well as visit exhibits from an array of facilities

Wedding Day Expositions has been producing New England’s largest and longest running bridal show series for over 15 years.

For more information, contact: Andrea Pouliot at (800) 272-3976 or info@weddingdayonline.com.