Ward 3 Democrats to hold caucus Feb. 25

Registered Democrats in Ward 3 of Boston will hold a caucus at the Nazzaro Community Center, (30 North Bennett Street) on Saturday February 25th, 2017 at 10:30 AM to elect delegates to the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. Registration will begin at 10:00 AM.

The Convention will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Democrats from across the Commonwealth will gather to discuss the priorities for the next few years.

The caucus is open to all registered Democrats in Ward Three. For caucus information please contact Ward 3 Chairman Jason A. Aluia at WardThreeDem@gmail.com or call 617-447-4987.