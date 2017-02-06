Date: Every Wednesday from March 8 to April 26, 2017

Time: 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Where: Online – Virtual Event

Cost: $247 – $447 for tickets

Categories: Business

If you’ve never owned a business, transitioning from employee to entrepreneur can be overwhelming. Dealing with challenges such as obtaining capital, building a team, or even staying motivated and handling rejection can seem nearly impossible – but it’s not! Join fellow first-time entrepreneurs at the Ultimate BIZ Virtual Boot Camp. Learn how to start a successful business from seasoned entrepreneurs. During this 8-week course, we’ll cover topics such as:

Business Preparation for Start-ups

Legal and Financial Aspects of Running a Business

Protecting Your Business and Personal Assets

Cultivating Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

Embracing Life as an Entrepreneur

Invest in your business and your future…secure your spot today! For more information contact us at theultimatebizevents@gmail.com