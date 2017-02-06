Ultimate BIZ Virtual Boot Camp

  By

Date: Every Wednesday from March 8 to April 26, 2017

Time: 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Where: Online – Virtual Event

Cost: $247 – $447 for tickets

Categories: Business

 

If you’ve never owned a business, transitioning from employee to entrepreneur can be overwhelming. Dealing with challenges such as obtaining capital, building a team, or even staying motivated and handling rejection can seem nearly impossible – but it’s not! Join fellow first-time entrepreneurs at the Ultimate BIZ Virtual Boot Camp. Learn how to start a successful business from seasoned entrepreneurs. During this 8-week course, we’ll cover topics such as:

  • Business Preparation for Start-ups
  • Legal and Financial Aspects of Running a Business
  • Protecting Your Business and Personal Assets
  • Cultivating Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
  • Embracing Life as an Entrepreneur

 

Invest in your business and your future…secure your spot today! For more information contact us at theultimatebizevents@gmail.com

