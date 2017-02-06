Date: Every Wednesday from March 8 to April 26, 2017
Time: 7:30pm – 9:00pm
Where: Online – Virtual Event
Cost: $247 – $447 for tickets
Categories: Business
If you’ve never owned a business, transitioning from employee to entrepreneur can be overwhelming. Dealing with challenges such as obtaining capital, building a team, or even staying motivated and handling rejection can seem nearly impossible – but it’s not! Join fellow first-time entrepreneurs at the Ultimate BIZ Virtual Boot Camp. Learn how to start a successful business from seasoned entrepreneurs. During this 8-week course, we’ll cover topics such as:
- Business Preparation for Start-ups
- Legal and Financial Aspects of Running a Business
- Protecting Your Business and Personal Assets
- Cultivating Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
- Embracing Life as an Entrepreneur
Invest in your business and your future…secure your spot today! For more information contact us at theultimatebizevents@gmail.com
