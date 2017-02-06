Ultimate Biz Two Day Conference June 23 – June 24

Date: Friday, June 23 – Saturday, June 24
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Quincy Center for Innovation
Cost: $147 – $151 buy tickets
Categories: Business
During this two day event, we will have a panel of many SEASONED entrepreneurs that will be presenting topics to help you get your start-up business up and running. Topics include:
1.Business Legal and Financial Aspects
2.Protect Your Business Asset
3.Embrace Business
4.Educate Your Entrepreneurial Mindset
5.CYA (Cover Your Assets)
For more information contact us at: theultimatebizevents@gmail.com
Please follow and like us: