Ultimate Biz Two Day Conference June 23 – June 24

  By

Date: Friday, June 23 – Saturday, June 24

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Quincy Center for Innovation

Cost: $147 – $151 buy tickets

Categories: Business

 

During this two day event, we will have a panel of many SEASONED entrepreneurs that will be presenting topics to help you get your start-up business up and running. Topics include:

 

1.Business Legal and Financial Aspects

2.Protect Your Business Asset

3.Embrace Business

4.Educate Your Entrepreneurial Mindset

5.CYA (Cover Your Assets)

 

For more information contact us at: theultimatebizevents@gmail.com

Please follow and like us:

About Web

This account is used for general posts from other sources such as press releases.
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Anti-Spam Question: