U-Haul hiring for 60 positions in Walpole

As part of a major upswing in production at the U-Haul Boston Trailer Manufacturing Plant, U-Haul is seeking to immediately hire 60 new Team Members for truck assembly positions in Walpole.

These 60 positions will be a mix of full-time and moonlighting jobs with flexible hours. While assembly experience is valued, it is not required – U-Haul will train ambitious new employees. Hourly pay ranges from $13.51 to $20.68 based on experience.

Interested candidates should apply at uhauljobs.com and may contact U-Haul recruiter Shawn McConnell at 602-263-6627.

We look forward growing our U-Haul staff by employing more members of the Walpole community and surrounding areas.