Tufts Medical Center celebrates Year of the Rooster

Tufts Medical Center welcomed the Year of the Rooster by holding its annual Lunar New Year celebration at the atrium on Feb.16, 2017. Tufts MC director of community health improvement programs Sherry Dong hosted the celebration, which was translated into Cantonese.

Michael Wagner, Tufts MC president and CEO, said it was an honor to celebrate the lunar new year with the Asian community through cultural performances. Wagner said, “I wish everyone a happy Year of the Rooster! Gong Hay Fat Choy!”

The Gung Ho club of the Boston Chinese Freemasons performed a lion dance, throwing red candies to the crowd.

Josiah Quincy Elementary School (JQES) students performed songs, dances and instrumental music. The chorus performed two songs, including “Happy New Year” in English, Mandarin and Spanish. Students from the JQES Mancini orchestra performed two works with violins, cellos and contrabasses. The students also performed a lotus dance and a Mongolian chopsticks dance in traditional dress.

Kung fu martial artist Alex Woo performed a Chinese traditional martial dance before the crowd.

The celebration ended with a chicken dance by the students, who dressed in cute and detailed chicken costumes.