Tufts Medical Center celebrates Year of the Rooster

Tufts Medical Center welcomed the Year of the Rooster by holding its annual Lunar New Year celebration at the atrium on Feb.16, 2017. Tufts MC director of community health improvement programs Sherry Dong hosted the celebration, which was translated into Cantonese.

Michael Wagner, Tufts MC president and CEO, said it was an honor to celebrate the lunar new year with the Asian community through cultural performances. Wagner said, “I wish everyone a happy Year of the Rooster! Gong Hay Fat Choy!”

Tufts Medical Center president and CEO Michael Wagner wished attendees a happy Year of the Rooster on Feb. 16. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

The Gung Ho club of the Boston Chinese Freemasons performed a lion dance, throwing red candies to the crowd.

The Gung Ho club of the Boston Chinese Freemasons performed a lion dance, throwing red candies to the crowd. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

Josiah Quincy Elementary School (JQES) students performed songs, dances and instrumental music. The chorus performed two songs, including “Happy New Year” in English, Mandarin and Spanish. Students from the JQES Mancini orchestra performed two works with violins, cellos and contrabasses. The students also performed a lotus dance and a Mongolian chopsticks dance in traditional dress.

Josiah Quincy Elementary School students performing lotus dance. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

Students from JQES Mancini orchestra performed two pieces. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

Josiah Quincy Elementary School students performed a trio of “Happy New Year” in Mandarin, English and Spanish. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

Josiah Quincy Elementary School students performed a Mongolian chopsticks dance with traditional Mongolian dresses on. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

Kung fu martial artist Alex Woo performed a Chinese traditional martial dance before the crowd.

Kung fu martial artist Alex Woo performed Chinese traditional martial dance.(Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

The celebration ended with a chicken dance by the students, who dressed in cute and detailed chicken costumes.

Josiah Quincy Elementary School students performed a chicken dance while dressed in detailed and cute chicken costumes. (Image courtesy of Ruobing Su.)

 

