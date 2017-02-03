Tufts MC NICU babies show off their Patriots pride!

The New England Patriots’ littlest biggest fans are in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center! NICU nurse Lisa Robinson, RN, made these amazing outfits to help our babies show off their Patriots pride before the Big Game on Sunday!

1 – Yemisi Giwa (born 1-31-17) from Haverhill, MA

2 – Jack Grindell (born 12-27-16) from West Yarmouth, MA

3 – Father Matt Grindell with son, Jack

4 – Trenton Pamphile (born 1-31-17) from Quincy, MA shows how many championship rings he wants the Patriots to win!

5 – Lindsay Reyes (born 11-29-16) from Methuen, MA

6 – Everly Jerome (born 1-29-17) from Lynn, MA

7 – Twins Isaiah (left) and Caleb (right) Severino (born 1-21-17) with NICU nurse Kathryn Trainor, RN

