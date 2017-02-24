The Future of Our Schools, BuildBPS community conversations on Feb. 27

The Future of Our Schools – A BuildBPS community conversation series with Supt. Dr. Tommy Chang.

BuildBPS is a 10-Year Educational and Facilities Master Plan for Boston Public Schools (BPS) that will provide the strategic framework for facilities investments, as well as curriculum and instruction reforms that are aligned with the district’s educational vision.

BuildBPS is hosting a series of public conversations and activities with superintendent Dr. Tommy Chang aimed at creating a long-term vision for learning in our city and how we can best configure and use our buildings.

ASG is thrilled to be working with Boston Public Schools to ensure that these community meetings will be successful. We are trying to break down many of the barriers that typically exist when BPS has done community outreach in the past with these different techniques.

The Future of Our Schools, a BuildBPS series of community conversations is taking place on February 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.