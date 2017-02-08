Statement of ACLU of Massachusetts on federal district court immigration ruling

BOSTON, MA, February 3, 2017— Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, today released the following statement in response to the federal district court’s ruling on President Trump’s illegal, unconstitutional and dangerous executive order banning entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries:

“The ACLU of Massachusetts is deeply disappointed that the federal district court did not extend the temporary restraining order on President Trump’s illegal and dangerous executive order. But this case is not over; ACLU of Massachusetts lawyers will continue to challenge the executive order in this case, and the ACLU will continue to challenge it in cases all over the nation.

“Today’s ruling is not just about laws; it’s about lives. The ACLU of Massachusetts is proud that our urgent work last weekend – along with the Attorney General’s Office – caused the Trump Administration to halt efforts to apply it to green card holders. But thousands of people holding proper visas, as well as Oxfam America and other social service and advocacy organizations, continue to have their constitutional rights violated by the continuation of this executive order.

“The ACLU of Massachusetts remains deeply committed to protecting freedoms of all Massachusetts citizens – and challenging any actions we believe to be illegal, unconstitutional and dangerous. We will continue to work every day in the courts, in the state legislature, and in our communities to defend and preserve liberty and justice for all.”