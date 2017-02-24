Statement from BPS Superintendent Chang affirming protections of transgender students

Thursday, February 23, 2017 – Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang today released the following statement.

“One of the most important missions we have as a district is to create safe and welcoming learning environments where all students are respected and can flourish. While the federal government has rescinded its guidance protecting transgender students in our nation’s schools, transgender and gender nonconforming students in the Boston Public Schools will remain protected from discrimination, bullying and harassment.

In accordance with Massachusetts law, BPS policies permit students to participate in programs and use facilities consistent with their gender identity. The Boston Public Schools will continue to maintain our practice and culture of respect for all students and employees, including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ). “