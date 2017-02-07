Starlight Ministries recital by Michelle and Christopher Kuo on Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 11

8 p.m.

100 Winter Street

Weston, MA 02493

Michelle and Christopher Kuo will be performing a solo and duet benefit recital for Starlight Ministries of Emmanuel Gospel Center at Westgate Church. They will be performing duet works by Rachmaninoff, Faure and Brahms, as well as solo works by Chopin, Debussy and Liszt. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Starlight Ministries. Tickets are $30 at http://twopianojourney.com/.

Michelle and Christopher are a mother and son duo and duet team based in Morris County, New Jersey. They made their professional debut together at Weill Recital hall at Carnegie Hall in October 2015 and made an exciting return on Oct. 15, 2015 to an enthusiastic audience. They are currently on a benefit tour across the country, with almost 20 engagements through December 2017 in New York City, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and New Jersey. Their mission is to raise money and awareness for nonprofit organizations through their music. Throughout their musical careers, they have helped to raise more than $250,000 for social impact programs.

Since 1990, Starlight Ministries has equipped individuals to build life-changing relationships with people affected by homelessness. Starlight trains individuals and groups in classroom settings as well as hands-on ministry venues. These opportunities provide the Church and those struggling with homelessness with effective tools for building communities where all can experience personal transformation through Jesus Christ. Learn more at www.egc.org/homeless-ministries.

