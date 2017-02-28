Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place Chosen To Host Minecraft City Champs Qualifiers Presented By Super League Gaming

WHAT: Beginning Saturday, March 11, Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place will host Super League Gaming’s Minecraft City Champs Qualifiers, a competition for gamers taking place in only 12 cities across the country. The four-week regional Qualifiers will determine which players will advance to represent Team “Boston Revolt” in the Minecraft City Champs tournament in May.

The Minecraft City Champs tournament will feature city teams of 60 players, broken into 12 sub-teams of five players each, who will then vie against each other in a five event season for the ultimate City Champs title. All of the competition happens on the movie theatre screens, offering a unique opportunity for gamers everywhere.

WHEN: Saturday, March 11th

Saturday, March 18th

Saturday, March 25th

Saturday, April 1st

10:30am – 12:15pm

WHERE: Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place

24 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

TICKETS: $20 per event for qualifying games

For more information and to purchase tickets for the tournament, visit: www.superleague.com/showcase

ABOUT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC.

National Amusements, Inc., is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry operating more than 925 movie screens in the U.S., U.K. and Latin America.

National Amusements delivers a superior entertainment experience in theatres around the world under its Showcase, Multiplex, SuperLux and Cinema de Lux brands. Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, National Amusements is a closely held company operating under the third generation of leadership by the Redstone family. National Amusements is also an equal partner in the online ticketing service MovieTickets.com and is the parent company of both Viacom and CBS Corporation. Visit them at www.showcasecinemas.com