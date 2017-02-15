Safety at home and on the streets program Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8

2 p.m.

1 Beacon Street

Boston, MA 02108

Beacon Hill Village presents “Safety at Home and On the Streets,” a two-part program that will begin with a discussion of home safety and falls prevention by Adam Lipman, physical therapist and program manager at CareTenders Home Health. The second part of the program will be presented by Robert Luongo, City of Boston Community Safety Officer, who will provide key points on streets sense and walking. Presentation at 2:00 p.m. at AARP, 23rd floor, One Beacon Street. Presentation Free and Open to the Public. Registration Required. Please call Beacon Hill Village at 617.723.9713.