Restaurant review: Taste of Siam

If you’re in the Stoneham area and have a Thai food craving, Taste of Siam hits the spot.

This family-owned business resides on the corner of 499 Main Street with parking on Benton Street. It’s down the road from Stoneham Center, run by Ralph DiNunzio and his wife Jaeb Atchariyakorn. The Atchariyakorn family hails from Na-Chaleang, a small town in the Phetchabun province of Thailand.

The waitress was sweet and attentive. She offered assistance in explaining any dish on the menu as well as keeping the water full in my glass. If you are seated by the window during winter and it gets a little cold, let the staff know and they can accommodate. The décor is calming with colorful curtains, beautiful art pieces and cute holiday lights lining their windows.

Looking at the menu, there is a wide selection of Thai cuisines to choose from — especially curry — and cocktails. They also offer a variety of meal options such as vegetarian, gluten-free and healthier versions.

The pad thai was tasty. Its flavor was seasoned right and the portion was enough for me. The shrimp was fresh and flavorful. This dish also included a small chicken noodle soup and two single appetizers, the crab Rangoon and the Bangkok pork dumpling.

Lunch prices range from $7.95 to $11.95 and a lunch box special at $8.95. The signature dishes range from $10.95 to $17.95. However, depending on the meat you select, the price of an entree can be just under $10.

As for dessert, the crazy fried ice-cream was yummy and perfect for sharing. It has a sweet cold vanilla ice-cream center with warm fried bread crumb coating topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. The mixed textures and temperatures made this a fun dessert to devour.

Taste of Siam’s pad thai, curry dishes, mango fried rice and pad see ew are solidly executed. The warm curry is perfect for chilly New England winters.

Taste of Siam

499 Main Street

Stoneham, MA 02180

(781) 438-4002

www.tasteofsiamstoneham.com

