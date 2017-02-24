Restaurant review: Little Donkey

Little Donkey is a cute and intimate restaurant located in central square Cambridge. The restaurant is owned by by James Beard Award winners Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette. The concept offers a global small plates menu driven by the chefs’ travel and its diverse new neighborhood. Guests will find themselves sampling unique flavors from around the world- from Jersey to Japan – heavily influenced by availabilities in local markets.

Like its name, the restaurant is a dependable staple to the neighborhood – open lunch to late night.

The vibe in the restaurant is trendy but welcoming. This would be the perfect spot for a first date or a night out with friends and cocktails.

The Farro Kimchi Fried Rice ($13) is thai herbs, burdock root and green curry. The dish is tasty with a bit of a kick to it that is satisfying but not to overwhelming. The ingredients develop a layered multi-dimensional taste that changes with every bite. It is hearty but leaves you wanting more.

The Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich ($11) is green papaya and avocado ranch. The chicken is cooked to perfection. Tender in the middle with a crispy outer layer. The papaya adds a kick to the sandwich and the avocado helps cool it down. This is perfect for an afternoon pick me up lunch.

The staff is attentive and friendly. They know the menu well and if you tell them what you like, they can offer friendly suggestions. The prices are affordable for the quality of food you are getting.

The tasting was hosted by SquareSpace. The company helps users create beautiful websites. The company visited Boston to take some of their dedicated customers out and get to know them better. Little Donkey is just one of the places they visited during their 2 day stay.

This post is also available in: Chinese