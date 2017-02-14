Quincy celebrates Year of the Rooster

Quincy Asian Resources (QARI 亞協服務中心) and presenting sponsor South Cove Community Health Center (華人醫務中心) held its 29th annual Lunar New Year Market and Food Festival on Feb. 12 at North Quincy High School. Hundreds of festivalgoers braved the slush and snow to attend the celebration, which opened with a lively lion and dragon dance by the Rhode Island Kung Fu Club.

QARI board members and festival co-chairs Margaret Cheung and Huy Tran welcomed attendees and thanked the sponsors and volunteers for their time and effort to make the event possible. Following the introductory speeches, Mike Powers of the Greater Boston United States Postal Service unveiled the design of the Year of the Rooster stamp, which featured a paper-cut rooster on a red envelope. The Year of the Rooster stamp is the 10th of 12 stamps in the “Celebrating Lunar New Year” series.

Hours of live entertainment then ensued, where guests were treated to a dazzling display of martial arts, music and dance performances. The celebration also featured a food festival competition, a karaoke singing contest, a Super Smash Bros. tournament, and other games. Guests were also invited to peruse through the more than 60 vendors selling trinkets and gifts at the festival.

The Quincy Lunar New Year Market and Food Festival was a fun event for people of all ages to welcome the Year of the Rooster.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese