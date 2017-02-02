Over 100 free fitness classes expected on the Greenway for 2017

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy (rosekennedygreenway.org) today announced the launch of a Request For Proposals from fitness providers for the 2017 season. A new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will help thousands of downtown residents, workers, and visitors enjoy free pilates, bootcamps, and more.

“Taking an exercise class on our organic lawn with morning light on the Custom House Tower is a signature Boston experience,” said Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy. “Our free fitness classes offer a terrific way to engage in a healthy, active lifestyle, and we’re delighted to have this season’s fitness offerings presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.”

In 2016, there were 126 free fitness classes run by different instructors, gyms, and other partners. The exercise programs ranged in size and frequency and reached over 5,000 attendees between June and September. Greenway classes occurred all along the park: steps from the Chinatown Gate, with the Rowes Wharf Arch as a backdrop, and just off the Freedom Trail in the North End. Providers included InnerCity Weightlifting, MSL Pilates, Republic Fitness, Reebok, and more.

For 2017, the non-profit Greenway Conservancy is launching a new process to have a finalized calendar ready for the public sooner. This week, a simple application form has been released, with responses due back on February 24; the RFP can also be found at RoseKennedyGreenway.org. With the RFP, the Conservancy seeks to engage fitness providers with proven track-records in past Greenway Fitness seasons or in the Boston area that bring a diversity to existing fitness offerings and deliver a great, free product to park patrons. The Conservancy expects to work with respondents to finalize the calendar by late March, with classes beginning in late spring.

“We’re delighted to support The Greenway’s fitness program,” said Jeff Bellows, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “Free fitness classes in the heart of Boston offer a chance for the regular physical activity and exercise that are critical to a healthy lifestyle.”

Greenway fitness classes are among over 400 free events held each year in the park, including the seasonal farmers market at Dewey Square, the Boston Local Food Fest, and Play programming for children.Complimenting these offerings are the 7 water features, the Greenway Carousel at the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove, the free Wi-Fi network, and the nationally acclaimed Mobile Eats Program.

