NAAAP to Host Symposium on Championing the Cause of Employee Resource Groups

BOSTON, MA – The National Association of Asian American Professionals will host the Employee Resource Group Leadership Symposium on March 3rd as part of the association’s annual leadership training program, taking place in Boston this year. Bringing together leaders of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) across the U.S. and Canada, the symposium presents a unique opportunity for members of NAAAP as well as the public to learn about effective ways to champion the cause of their organization’s ERGs.

An impressive lineup of speakers from diverse functions and industries will discuss key issues for successfully running ERGs, such as how to gain support, grow visibility, and utilize ERGs to advance professional development. In addition, participants will network with ERG leaders, diversity managers, and executives from both local and national companies, and engage in compelling conversations through a unique action-planning breakout session.

The symposium will take place on Friday, March 3rd in the Theater Ballroom of Courtyard Boston Downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more or register for the event online: https://academy.naaap.org/erg-symposium.

The Boston Chapter of NAAAP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to cultivating, supporting and promoting Asian-American leaders through professional development programs, community services engagements, and diverse industry connections. NAAAP Boston was founded in 1986 and is the largest of the 26 chapters and associate chapters in North America.