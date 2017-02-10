Museum of Fine Arts opens doors for Lunar New Year

The Museum of Fine Arts welcomed the Lunar New Year on Feb. 4 with free admission. Members of the public lined up around the block of the Huntingdon Avenue entrance on a sunny day.

Children had craft activities for greeting cards and door banners, while all-women lion dance troupe Gund Kwok and students from Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy performed. Other cultural activities allowed guests to explore Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese traditions.

This post is also available in: Chinese