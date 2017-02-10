Museum of Fine Arts opens doors for Lunar New Year

  By ,

The Museum of Fine Arts opened with free admission for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 4. Children enjoy craft activities. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The Museum of Fine Arts welcomed the Lunar New Year on Feb. 4 with free admission. Members of the public lined up around the block of the Huntingdon Avenue entrance on a sunny day.

Children work on Lunar New Year craft activities. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Children had craft activities for greeting cards and door banners, while all-women lion dance troupe Gund Kwok and students from Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy performed. Other cultural activities allowed guests to explore Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese traditions.

This post is also available in: Chinese

About Ling-Mei Wong 黃靈美

Editor of the Sampan, the only bilingual Chinese-English newspaper in New England 舢舨報紙總編輯。舢舨是全紐英倫唯一的中英雙語雙週報。
