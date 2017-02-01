Mod-Tech Homes presents modular home to Boston Asian Landlord Association

Paul Townsend, Consultant to Mod-Tech Homes, LLC, recently addresses the Boston Asian Landlord Association on the innovative uses of modular micro-unit development in the City of Boston.

The need for middle class housing in Boston has led many to look for alternatives to traditional housing solutions. Townsend’s presentation ” Micro – Unit Development: Taking Advantage of System-built Technology for Speed, Savings and Reduced Risk” outlined the advantages of using modular units to create multiple housing units.

Townsend, in collaboration with Boston Designer Addison Godine, recently completed construction of an Urban Housing Unit that was on display at Boston’s City Hall Plaza. The custom designed 13 ½ by 33 feet, 380 square –foot prototype is part of Mayor Marty Walsh’s Housing Innovation Lab (HIL) and was sent on a three-month tour which saw the apartment “on wheels” transported throughout various Boston neighborhoods. It is part of the Mayor’s initiative to build 53,000 new housing units in Boston by the year 2030.

The urban housing unit, designed to International building codes, includes a bedroom, kitchen, full shower/bathroom, kitchen, living and sitting area. The smaller size has appeal for millennials, elderly, and all age groups in between.

“One of the advantages of this housing is, once approved, it can be used on smaller sites, sometimes known as in-fill lots, where three-deckers were sited but are no longer on the site,” Townsend said.

Townsend outlined the advantages of modular construction as compared to traditional or “stick-built” homes. Benefits typically cited include that modular construction is energy-efficient, uses more structural lumber than traditional stick-built, and offers a compressed timeframe which results in cost savings. Customers who choose the modular option for construction have the opportunity to have custom CAD-designed, homes constructed at a factory and delivered directly to the customer’s site. These homes are then completed by the Mod-Tech Homes team, who handles the process from start to stop – everything from permits to move in.

About Mod-Tech Homes LLC

Mod-Tech Homes specializes in new homes on either a raw land or a teardown/rebuild. Their team executes the entire project from feasibility to design, permitting, financing and complete construction. Mod-Tech Homes works with four different modular home factories to provide their customers with the largest and most diverse choice of homes and additions. Owner Francine Townsend also operates a second company, Dream Additions and Sunrooms. Both companies are located at 600 Plain Street, Route 139, Marshfield, MA 02050.