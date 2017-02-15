[MJNE Event] March 5: Career Development Series

Dear MJNE Friends,
You are invited to our upcoming event: Career Development Series
Panelist:
Crystal Sung, Ph.D. (宋晶晶), Senior Scientific Director of Clinical Diagnostics, Sanofi
Lih-ling Lin, Ph.D. (林俐伶), Senior Director, Inflammation and Immunology Research Unit, Pfizer
Bor-Yeu Tsaur, Ph.D. (曹伯禹) Executive Vice President, Kopin Corporation
Edward Chiang, Ph.D.(蔣宗壬), President, H2O Engineering
Title: How to Break the Glass Ceiling
When: March 5, 2-4PM
Where: Lexington Chinese School, Little Theatre (221 Concord Ave.,Belmont,MA)
Language: Mandarin
RSVP @ Eventbrite @ Facebook
Hope to see you soon!
Yafen Kang
MJNE Officer
