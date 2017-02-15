[MJNE Event] March 5: Career Development Series

Dear MJNE Friends,

You are invited to our upcoming event: Career Development Series

Panelist: Crystal Sung, Ph.D. (宋晶晶), Senior Scientific Director of Clinical Diagnostics, Sanofi Lih-ling Lin, Ph.D. (林俐伶), Senior Director, Inflammation and Immunology Research Unit, Pfizer Bor-Yeu Tsaur, Ph.D. (曹伯禹) Executive Vice President, Kopin Corporation Edward Chiang, Ph.D.(蔣宗壬), President, H2O Engineering

Title: How to Break the Glass Ceiling

When: March 5 , 2-4PM

Where: Lexington Chinese School, Little Theatre (221 Concord Ave.,Belmont,MA)

Language: Mandarin

RSVP @ Eventbrite @ Facebook

Hope to see you soon!

Yafen Kang

MJNE Officer