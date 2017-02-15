MIT Asia Business Conference March 4 to 5

March 4 to 5

75 Amherst Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

The 2017 MIT Asia Business Conference “Asia and its Influence on the Rest of the World” will take place at the MIT Media Lab. For more information, visit http://mitasiabusinessconference.com.

The theme for 2017 is Asia and its Influence on the Rest of the World. With our four panels: Finance, Entertainment, Consumer, and Digital / Technology, we will discuss leading trends in Asia and its influence such as fintech development, innovation in the movie industry, adapting to consumer preferences and managing international expansion, just to name a few. This will also be the first time the conference will be held over two days to deliver even more rich topics. We’ll continue to bring you highly impactful co ntent from globally recognized thought leaders and organizations operating in Asia.