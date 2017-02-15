MIRA hosts ‘What Now?’ open house Feb. 16

Agenda for “Now What?” Open House with MIRA

February 16th, 2017 6:30-8pm

Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 15 Newbury Street, Boston

Donuts and Registration

If you haven’t registered yet, do so here!

6:30-6:45

Who is MIRA and What do We Do?

Executive Director, Eva Millona

6:45-7:00

Immigrants, Refugees, and the Current Political Landscape

Director of Organizing, Liza Ryan

7:00-7:15

Know Your Rights Training

PAIR Project, Elena Noureddine and Amanda Ekey

7:15-7:45

Breakout Groups Resource Packet Distribution/Group Q&A

(You’ll be able to pick up resource packets for your interests and ask questions in small groups.)

Legal: Elena Noureddine, PAIR Project

For legal professionals and those who want to be involved in a Rapid Response team, get B.I.A. accredited, and/or advance lawyer-led advocacy for immigrants.

Teachers: Amanda Ekey, PAIR Project

For teachers, administrators, and those who want to know how schools and students are impacted by current immigration policies and how they can support their students.

Medical Professionals/Service Providers: Andrew Cohen, HealthLaw Advocates

For medical professionals, care providers, and individuals that work directly with immigrants and want to know how to direct their patients.

Tech/Marketing/Communications: TBD

For designers, programmers, journalists, bloggers, photographers, marketing professionals and anyone who wants to contribute to events, immigrant organizations and rallies with technical, marketing and communications support.

Fundraising: Sue Parson, MIRA

For anyone who is interested in raising money or supporting MIRA’s development department for MIRA and/or MIRA members.

Events: Liza Ryan, MIRA

For those who can provide same-day support at events such as the April 5th Immigrant Day at the State House, or other volunteer and training opportunities.

Sanctuary Cities: Amy Grunder, MIRA

For those who want to make their city a Sanctuary City or support Sanctuary policies?

Electoral Preparedness: Beth Huang, MA VoterTable

For those who want to learn more about local races, the electoral process, and how to organize their community.