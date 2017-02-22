Mele Murals with Filmmaker Tad Nakamura!

Mele Murals is a documentary on the transformative power of modern graffiti art and ancestral wisdom for a new generation of Native Hawaiians. At the center of the story are two former illegal graffiti writers turned community artists – Estria Miyashiro (aka Estria) and John Hina (aka Prime) – a group of Native Hawaiian youth, and the rural community of Waimea. Set against the resurgence of Hawaiian language and culture of the past twenty years, Estria and Prime tell how their street art has taken them on personal journeys to discover their history, identity and responsibilities as Hawaiian people. Through the stories of these two graffiti artists and their joint quest to connect to people and place through mural-making, Mele Murals shows how public art rooted in underground graffiti unexpectedly but powerfully fuses with Native Hawaiian traditions and contemporary life to impact the students, the town of Waimea, and most of all the artists.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 @6pm

Tufts University, Alumnae Lounge

Aidekman Arts Center – Medford/Somerville Campus

Alumnae Lounge, 40 Talbot Ave, Medford, MA

Thursday, February 23, 2017 @4pm

UMass Boston, Snowden Auditorium

Wheatley Hall, 1st Floor, Room 0088

University Dr. S, Dorchester, MA

Friday, February 24 @2pm

Harvard University, Menschel Hall

Lower Level, Harvard Art Museums

32 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA

Enjoy $20 TICKETS

to the Opening Weekend of STAGE KISS!

With some of our favorite actors:

Celeste Oliva (Chinglish, East of Hollywood)

Theresa Nguyen (Fast Company, Water by the Spoonful)

Michael Hisamoto (Fast Company, Tiger Style!)

Choose from these four performances:

Friday, February 24, 8pm

Saturday, February 25, 3pm or8pm

Sunday, February 26, 3pm

Go to lyricstage.com or call 617.585.5678 and use code: LYRIC20

“A brilliant comedy that aims for big laughs and hits its target!” – NY Post

Sarah Ruhl (winner of this year’s Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award) takes us on-stage, back-stage, and right out the stage door in this hilarious tale about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss and when actors share a real one. A love-letter to the theatre! Featuring Michael Hisamoto, Gillian Mackay-Smith, Craig Mathers, Will McGarrahan, Theresa Nguyen, Celeste Oliva, Alexander Platt. Click for more info.