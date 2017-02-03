Mayor Walsh announces applications now available for ‘bring your own bottle’ permits

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City of Boston’s Licensing Board today announced that applications for ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ (BYOB) permits are now available online for restaurants who meet certain eligibility requirements. Applications will be accepted beginning on Monday, February 6, and can be found here.

“For the first time in our city’s history, restaurants are allowed to take advantage of BYOB,” said Mayor Walsh. “This measure will bring increased economic opportunity to Boston’s neighborhood restaurants and help our city’s economic growth overall. I would like to thank the Boston City Council and Boston Licensing Board for their work on this initiative, and look forward to the great results.”

“I’m excited to see Boston officially open license applications for BYOB, creating a new way for neighborhood restaurants to thrive and more options for consumers to dine local. Thank you to Mayor Walsh and the Boston Licensing Board for working with the City Council to make this a reality for our city,” said City Council President Michelle Wu.

A restaurant who wishes to apply must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Common Victualler license holders must obtain a BYOB permit prior to allowing patrons to bring alcoholic beverages into their premise;

Common Victualler license holders with a capacity of 30 or less may apply;

Only Common Victualler license holders who offer on premise dining with table service provided by wait staff may apply for a BYOB permit;

Restaurants holding any type of alcoholic beverage license granted by the Licensing Board or the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) are not eligible to hold a BYOB permit;

The licensee, manager of record and all employees must complete an in-person, insurance industry-approved safe service of alcohol training program, prior to issuance of a BYOB permit;

Restaurants in the Downtown, North End, South End, Bay Village, Fenway, Chinatown, Seaport, West End, Beacon Hill and Back Bay neighborhoods are not eligible.

Patrons dining at a restaurant that obtains a BYOB permit may only bring no more than 750ml per person of wine and 64 oz per person of malt beverages. Distilled spirits, liqueurs and cordials are not permitted.

Once a BYOB application is filed with the Boston Licensing Board, a hearing will be scheduled.

To view the full list of regulations and requirements, please visit here.