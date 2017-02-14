Mayor Walsh announces $22 million in new funding for affordable housing

The funding is made possible through more than $13 million of federal and local resources awarded by the Department of Neighborhood Development (DND), and more than $8 million of linkage funds, awarded through Boston’s Neighborhood Housing Trust.

With the awarding of these funds, the Walsh Administration has now committed nearly $100 million in affordable housing funding since Mayor Walsh took office. In total, the Walsh Administration has helped create or preserve more than 3,000 units of affordable housing, which includes nearly 500 units of housing for the homeless.

The following is a complete list of the developments that have received funding awards:

Dorchester

Hearth at Four Corners

In response to an RFP for City-owned land, Hearth Inc. was designated by the Public Facilities Commission to create 54 units of elderly housing affordable to a range of incomes. The development includes 16 units that will be set aside for extremely low income elders.

Wilshire Apartments

Urban Edge plans to rehabilitate and refinance an existing 29-unit, Section 8 project. The site was troubled, with a history of foreclosure and disrepair. Urban Edge plans to rehabilitate and refinance the development, preserving the existing Section 8 contract, which is scheduled to expire in 2019.

Indigo Block

Boston Capital, Escazu Development & Dorchester Bay EDC were designated to develop the City-owned site known as 65 East Cottage. The development team will create a mixed-used development, to include 89 units of housing: 80 units of low-, moderate-, and middle-income rental housing; 9 market-rate ownership units; and a light industrial commercial building.

Four Corners Plaza

Codman Square NDC is proposing to create a 31-unit development along with 9,920 square feet of commercial space. The project would be developed on two City of Boston parcels.

Jamaica Plain

Jackson Square Building M

Jamaica Plain NDC is proposing to create a 44 unit affordable rental development. Building M is the fourth project to be built under the Jackson Square Master Plan.

250 Centre Street – Building N

The Community Builders will create a 112-unit mixed-income rental development along with 2,140 square feet of retail space. Building N will be the fifth project to be constructed under the Jackson Square Master Plan.

Mattapan

Olmsted Green Phase IV

Lena New Boston is proposing to create a 47-unit mixed income rental development on the former Mattapan State Hospital site.

Roxbury:

Michael Haynes Arms

Cruz Development proposes to combine five city-owned parcels and two privately owned parcels to create a 51-unit mixed-use development. Cruz Construction and Management will use the commercial space as their new headquarters.

Downtown

48 Boylston Street-Phase II

St. Francis House and the Planning Office for Urban Affairs will create a 93 unit mixed-income development on Boylston Street in downtown Boston.

The Fenway

Burbank Gardens

Fenway CDC is proposing to acquire and rehabilitate a 52-unit expiring use development on Burbank Street in the Fenway. The proposed development will protect the existing tenants from displacement and preserve the long-term affordability of this mixed income development.

To help choose appropriate developments for funding, the City of Boston has established funding priorities, based on the goals outlined in Housing A Changing City: Boston 2030. Proposals submitted are expected to fall under at least one of the priority criteria: