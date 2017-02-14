Mayor Walsh announces 10 organizations selected to receive funding through My Brother’s Keeper mini grant program

Mayor Martin J. Walsh in partnership with The Boston Foundation has announced the selection of 10 local organizations that will receive the first round of mini grant funding totaling $50,000 that is being awarded through the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Boston mini grant program, which launched last August. The program is designed to support local organizations and entities working to help maximize MBK’s impact in improving outcomes for young people of color.

“In Boston, we are proud of our national leadership in adopting My Brother’s Keeper as a guide to how we work to increase opportunities in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Walsh. “An important part of our success is through partnerships with local organizations who work with our community every day to empower our young people to reach his or her potential. I thank The Boston Foundation for their collaboration on this effort, and congratulate all recipients on being recognized for their great work in expanding opportunities for young men of color.”

The following organizations were selected to receive awards ranging from $500-$7,000:

Castle Square Tenants Organization (South End) More Than Words (South End) NUBIA After School Program (Roxbury Young Empowerment & Advancing Mentoring program (YEAM), Madison Park Development Corporation (Roxbury) Breakfast IV Brothers (Dorchester) Achievers Boston, Sociedad Latina (Mission Hill) Diamond Educators, Boston Public Schools & Department of Youth Services (Boston) BCYF Menino Community Boys & Girls Club, STEM & Robots program (Roslindale) Mattapan Tech, IT job training for youth in computers (Mattapan) Alray Scholars Program (Boston)

“We are proud to partner with Mayor Walsh in the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative,” said Boston Foundation Vice President for Program Orlando Watkins. “It is important at this time to reflect on the long and ongoing journey to justice and during Black History month we recognize the incredible legacy of black and brown men who led that fight. My Brothers Keeper continues this legacy by supporting the next generation of young boys and men in our communities.”

The goal of the program is to support mentorship, creative discussions and activities by nonprofits and organizations who will direct their efforts toward helping young people of color reach these milestones:

Getting a healthy start and entering school ready to learn;

Reading at their grade level by third grade;

Graduating from high school ready for college and career;

Completing post-secondary education or training;

Successfully entering the workplace;

Staying on track, while taking advantage of second chances they receive through valuable experiences.

Since being launched in Boston nearly two years ago, MBK Boston has already achieved significant success in areas, such as:

Mass Mentoring: goal of recruiting 1,000 mentors exceeded with 1,100 achieved;

Operation Exit/Professional Pathways: expanded career opportunities to include opportunities in the technology industry through a partnership with Resilient Coders;

Summer job program: record high of 11,000 placed;

Mapping Momentum: comprehensive assessment of network of neighborhood nonprofit programs serving Boys and Men of Color completed; including implementation recommendations to strengthen collective approach.

About MBK Boston

Mayor Martin J. Walsh launched MBK Boston in September 2014, accepting President Barack Obama’s MBK Community Challenge as part of the White House My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) initiative to create positive pathways for youth, especially boys and young men of color. Over the past two years, Mayor Walsh established the MBK Boston Advisory Committee which led engagement within the community and developed a set of guiding recommendations to support milestones across education, employment, public safety and second chances. To learn more about MBK Boston or to get involved, visit boston.gov/mbk.