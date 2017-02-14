Masterworks Chorale and orchestra concert Sunday, March 5

Masterworks Chorale and orchestra

Kevin Leong, guest conductor

http://www.MasterworksChorale.org / 617-858-6785

Sanders Theatre

Harvard University

45 Quincy Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday, March 5, 2017

2:30 PM – Pre-Concert Talk

3:00 PM – Concert

Program

Dona Nobis Pacem

MICHAEL SCHACHTER Oseh Shalom (2008)

JONATHAN DOVE Ring Out, Wild Bells (from The Passing of the Year, 2000)

PETERIS VASKS Dona nobis pacem (1996)

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Dona nobis pacem (1936)

Guest Soloists

Deborah Selig, soprano

Thomas Jones, baritone



Kevin Leong is the second of three accomplished guest conductors who will lead Masterworks Chorale in its 77thseason. One of these conductors will be named the Chorale’s next Music Director.

The March concert of the 77th season of the Masterworks Chorale features Dona Nobis Pacem by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958), which was composed in the years preceding World War II and was inspired by the conflict looming on the European continent. Having himself served in World War I, Ralph Vaughan Williams understood fully the total impact of war on society.

In addition, we offer Boston native Michael Schachter’s Oseh Shalom Bimromav, with text from the Hebrew Liturgy; British composer Jonathan Dove’s Ring Out, Wild Bells (setting poetry of Tennyson); and Dona Nobis Pacem by Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks. The Chorale is again joined by an orchestra and fine soloists – soprano Deborah Selig and baritone Thomas Jones.

