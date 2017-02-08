Mass. Emergency Management Agency: Wintry mix expected Tuesday/Tuesday night

MASSACHUSETTS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

SITUATIONAL AWARENESS STATEMENT

DATE: February 6th, 2017

TIME: 10:30 AM

SUBJECT: Wintry Mix Forecasted for Tuesday/Tuesday Night

Forecast for New England Patriots Parade in Boston

SITUATION

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Taunton continues to monitor a wintry mix forecast for Tuesday into Tuesday night. NWS has high confidence for wintry precipitation, but lower confidence on timing of precipitation, type, transition zones, and snow and ice amounts.

For areas south of the Mass Pike, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to move in around daybreak Tuesday, quickly changing to rain in the southeast and along the south coast. Pockets of freezing rain may persist closer to the Mass Pike into the afternoon. North of the Mass Pike, snow is expected to develop around daybreak Tuesday, gradually changing to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. Precipitation changing to all rain Tuesday evening, with pockets of freezing rain, will continue across the higher terrain. There is also a low risk for some freezing rain across portions of northeast MA Tuesday night.

Precipitation Amounts

Snow: 2 to 4 inches of snow could occur north of the Mass Pike with the highest amounts north of Rt. 2 near the New Hampshire border. A coating to 1 inch of snow south of the Mass Pike.

Ice: A trace to 0.10″ ice accretion across interior MA. Potential for 0.10 to 0.25″ across the east slopes of the Berkshires and northern Worcester Hills.

Impacts

There will be impact to travel at times:

Some impact to the Tuesday morning commute, especially the later part of the commute.

A more significant impact is likely for the afternoon and evening commute, mainly north of the Mass Pike.

ADVISORIES, WATCHES AND WARNING

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of interior southern New England (west of the I-95 corridor). The advisory is for a combination of freezing rain and snow.

FORECAST FOR BOSTON AREA (New England Patriots Parade Scheduled for 11 AM)

The weather impacts for Boston and the Super Bowl Parade are not expected to be to major.

Between 6 AM and 10 AM, the city may experience a coating to ½ inch of light snow with up to an inch possible in areas northeast toward Rt. 128. The temperature is expected to be in the upper 20s, rising to the lower 30s after 8 AM. Light north northeast wind around 5 mph. There is a risk of freezing rain for the interior southwest suburbs; I-95 and portion of Rt. 128 southwest and west of Boston may become icy.

Between 10 AM and 1 PM, snow mixes with sleet and then changes to sleet and rain in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to rise into the mid 30s by around 1 PM. Northeast or East Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. A wintry mix is expected to persist for the interior suburbs towards Rt. 128 and beyond.

After 1 PM, expect rain in the city. The temperature will remain in mid 30s. East Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. A wintry mix is expected to continue outside of I-495 and north of the Mass Pike.

Impacts for the City of Boston and Surrounding Areas

Greater travel impacts just outside of the city Tuesday morning and possibly into early Tuesday afternoon due to a wintry mix.

Greatest impact could be for suburban areas southwest of Boston (including just outside the city) where there is a risk of precipitation starting as freezing rain and causing very icy conditions on untreated roads.

Attachment

NWS Boston Forecast for Tuesday.

MEMA OPERATIONS

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is operating at Level I (Steady State/Monitoring). MEMA will continue to monitor the weather forecast for Tuesday and will disseminate additional Situational Awareness Statements as necessary.

As of 8:30 AM Tuesday, the SEOC will activate to Level 2 (Partial Activation) in support of the New England Patriots Parade.

