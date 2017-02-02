Madison Park’s Allied Health program to take community service trip to Dominican Republic in June

By Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

The Allied Health Department is planning the first ever Madison Park Technical Vocational High School service trip to the Dominican Republic. We will be visiting the town of San Jose De Ocoa. The service component of our trip includes teaching preventative techniques, offering workshops at hospitals and community centers and providing light physical labor within a Dominican community. Some important health techniques that the students will teach include the importance of oral hygiene, hand washing, and effective meal planning. Doing physical labor will allow the students the opportunity to learn more about the environment and its impact on health. Our mission is to provide our diverse student body with the opportunity to acquire an integrated career and academic education.

Our students are so excited and are working extremely hard to make this service trip a reality. The total cost for the trip is $34,000.00 and thus far we have raised $19,134.00.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support through this journey. Many of you have already donated and have supported our fundraisers, but we are not finished yet! We will continue to fundraise for the next few months until June.

Please share the donation site with family and friends.

http://donatenow.networkforgoo d.org/learningtoserve

Every penny counts…And our students are worth it!!

Thanks for making our students greater everyday!!