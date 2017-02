Buds & Blossoms Early Education and Care Center held a Chinese New Year Celebration Feb. 3 at the Asian American Civic Association. Students, parents and teachers welcomed the Year of the Rooster.

Children sang songs for the lunar new year in Mandarin, along with performing lion dances. The daycare center offers an all-Mandarin environment for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

This post is also available in: Chinese