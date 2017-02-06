Kwong Kow Chinese School enrolling for 2017 summer program

The KKCS Summer Program provides plenty of fun and learning opportunities for children aged 5 through 14. We offer academic classes in English, Math, Chinese, Science, and Social Studies. These classes will be hands-on and interactive. For Chinese classes, students will take a placement test and then be placed in the appropriate class based on their test results and age.

In addition to classes and projects, students will be engaged in all categories of activities offered: (1) performing arts, (2) fine arts, (3) physical fitness, (4) critical thinking and creative

technology.We provide students an opportunity to learn about the Chinese culture through classes such as Chinese painting and calligraphy, Chinese crafts, Chinese dance, Yangqin (Chinese dulcimer) , Guzheng(Chinese zither) and martial arts etc. Weekly educational field trips include Boston area museums and parks.

8 weeks with Better Price

Early Registration Discount by 4/30/2017 $10/week

2017 Summer Program Activity Choices 暑期班選修活動

Group 1-Performing Arts 表演藝術組 Yanqin (Chinese Dulcimer) 揚琴 (G2 and up) Guzheng (Chinese Zither) 古箏 (G2 and up) Drums & Percussions 鼓樂及敲擊樂 (G3 and up) Beginning Violin 小提琴入門 (G1 and up) Dance舞蹈 (G2 and up) Group 2-Fine Arts 美術組 Children’s Arts兒童畫 (G1 – G2) Sketching & Drawing素描 (G3 and up) Chinese painting & Calligraphy中國水墨畫及書法 (G3 and up) Arts and Crafts 手工藝 (G2 –G3) Arts and Crafts手工藝 (G4 and up) Group 3-Physical Activities 體健組 Table Tennis 乒乓球 (G2 and up) Kung Fu for Young Students 功夫小子 (G1 and G3) Lion Dance 舞獅 (G4 and up) Swimming 游泳（G2 and up) – required for all students G2 and up二年級及以上必修 Group 4- Critical Thinking and Creative Technology 思考及創意科技組 G2 and up Chess & Chinese Chess 國際象棋及中國象棋 Strategy Games思考遊戲 Multimedia Educational Games多媒體思考遊戲 G4 and up Problem Solving解難遊戲 Video Making錄像製作

English, Math, Science and Dance Teaching Positions and TA Positions Available

Address：87 Tyler Street Boston MA 02111

Phone：617-426-6716 857-317-2771

Email：kwongkow@gmail.com

Website：http://www.kwongkowschool.org

