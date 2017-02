March 6 to May 5

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

244 Harrison Avenue

Boston, MA 02111

ACCESS will hold an adult keyboard class on Tuesdays and Fridays. The cost is $480 for 16 sessions, with an additional one-hour weekly practice. Register at ACCESS Tuesday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.