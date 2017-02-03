Josiah Quincy School rings in Year of the Rooster

The Josiah Quincy Elementary School (JQES) celebrated Chinese New Year on Feb. 2 at its gym. Parents, elected officials, faculty and staff joined the students in welcoming the Year of the Rooster.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang said, “This school is safe and welcoming to every young person. Chinese New Year is a reminder of when people come together, like family … We’re here for you.”

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz said, “This is one of my favorite events of the year at one of the best schools in Boston. Have a safe, happy and healthy New Year.”

Boston city councilors Bill Linehan and Tito Jackson wished attendees a happy Chinese New Year.

Students performed traditional Chinese dances, along with modern dances and songs for a prosperous new year. The school’s Flying Dragons closed the event with tumbling, gymnastics and “firecrackers” of bubble wrap.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recorded his lunar new year greetings to the students in Mandarin, with his daughter Vivian.

The event was hosted by assistant principal Michael McCarthy, as principal Cynthia Soo Hoo was ill.

JQES is among the few top-ranked Level 2 schools in Boston, serving 828 students in kindergarten to grade five. The school is home to a Chinese language-specific program for English language learners, along with music instruction, art classes, physical education and Mandarin instruction for K-5.

This post is also available in: Chinese