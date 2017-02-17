Join Our T.Party: Mingle & Plan with Transit Advocates

Over the last 5 months, the City Council has been hosting an innovative transportation policy briefing series to advise us on transit equity and sustainable mobility. Immediately following the final briefing (on Parking Management), join city councilor Michelle Wu for a post-briefing “Boston T(ransit) Party” with appetizers and refreshments to thank all presenters and the larger sustainable transit community. You can RSVP here for the briefing and here for the T.Party.

Thursday, March 2nd, 5:30PM

Boston City Hall, 5th Floor Curley Room