JCHE launches Golda Meir House modernization project

Newton, MA—On Thursday, February 9th at 10:00 am, Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly (JCHE) will celebrate the launch of a comprehensive modernization of its Golda Meir House located at 160 Stanton Ave, Auburndale, MA 02466.

U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III and Newton Mayor Setti Warren, along with other elected officials and community leaders, will join us on site to show their support for the $31 million renovation.

Golda Meir House’s 199 units will be renovated to include new kitchens, bathrooms, windows, high efficiency heating and central air conditioning, and handicap-accessible amenities. We will completely overhaul the 1980 building’s outdated electrical and plumbing systems and install state-of-the-art sustainable systems and materials.

The modernization will also reconfigure Golda Meir House’s ground floor to create a “village center” environment to encourage resident participation in JCHE programs and services and to foster a strong sense of community. This initiative facilitates JCHE’s Aging In Community model, which stresses the importance of older adults living a full life of connection and purpose in a dynamic, supportive environment.

“Golda’s modernization will extend the life of the building and preserve the affordability of the apartments for years to come, and at the same time lead to improvements in the comfort and wellbeing of our seniors,” says JCHE President and CEO Amy Schectman. “Golda residents helped us design these improvements and their insights helped us devise an efficient and attractive atmosphere,” she added.

Made possible by the private-public partnership between JCHE, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, MassHousing, MA Department of Housing and Community Development, and Wells Fargo, the refinancing of Golda guarantees preservation of long term affordability for a range of incomes—an integral component of JCHE’s mission .

___

JCHE is a non-profit organization that has been building and managing affordable, non-sectarian housing for seniors since 1965. Our communities, located in Brighton, Newton and Framingham, are home to 1,500 seniors of all backgrounds. We are nationally recognized for offering high quality communities, excellent supportive services, and life-enriching programs. While government resources provide rental assistance and fund the buildings’ operations, JCHE relies on private donations to enable our residents to live independently and to transform our buildings into communities. To learn more visitwww.JCHE.org.