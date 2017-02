Friday, Feb. 24

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

87 Tyler Street, 4F

Boston, MA 02111

A community forum on immigrant rights with lawyers from the Political Asylum/Immigration Representative (PAIR) project will take place at the Asian American Civic Association. Register by calling (617) 426-9492 x 216 or emailing hgong@aaca-boston.org.

This post is also available in: Chinese