Immigrant organization thanks community for support

You did it! You showed up, you stood up, you took action and your legislators listened!

On Wednesday we officially launched the Safe Communities Act with our amazing coalition of partner organizations and more than 1,000 people showed up in front of the State House.

There were kids holding signs, office workers racing to join during their lunch break, heck, even a band showed up to backup the hundreds of voices chanting, “NoBanNoWall” and “Here to stay!” It was a heart warming moment in what has been a very challenging two weeks.

And what’s more, all your hard work, worked! On Tuesday night the bill had 21 co-sponsors in the State House and by this evening it has 61. This goes to show that when we work together we can make things happen.

But the job isn’t done yet. We still have 24 hours left before the deadline for State House co-sponsors is up and we need to see those Senators show their support! For a sample script see here. To find your legislator look here.

Now is the time to show that in Massachusetts we believe all people should be treated equally!