Heather Abbott Foundation to host marathon brunch April 15

The Heather Abbott Foundation is excited to announce their Marathon Brunch. Join us on April 15th, from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, for an amazing event and to support our mission – giving prosthetic devices to limb loss victims of traumatic circumstances. Learn more about our foundation, be inspired by some of our beneficiaries and enjoy live musical entertainment from Sean Rivers on one of the best weekends in Boston! We will also be wishing HAF’s Team Limb-it-Less well in the Marathon on Monday and congratulate them on all of their fundraising efforts leading up to this important weekend.

Attendees will be able to join us at The Met Back Bay for heavy appetizers and cash bar. As well as, the opportunity to participate in several raffles for some great items! Tickets for this event are available online now for $50 at www.hafbrunch.eventbrite.com. Amputees and children under the age of 12 will receive free admission at the door.

If you are a member of Team Limb-it-less, an amputee or would like to register children under the age of 12 please email adam@fmpproductions.com for the coupon code.

About the Heather Abbott Foundation:

The Heather Abbott Foundation was formed following the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013, where Heather’s injuries required amputation of her left leg, below the knee. Being thrust into the world of prosthetic devices, Heather got a fast lesson on the tremendous cost associated with them, the lack of health care coverage that exists and the various devices need for activities other than walking; like running, swimming and even wearing high heels! Thanks to lots of support and donations, Heather is back to doing all of the activities she loved before her injury. Now, Heather is an Amputee Peer Counselor, who helps new amputees adjust to their “new normal”, as others did for her. She created the foundation in order to help fellow amputees obtain the prosthetic devices they need to resume their old lives, as closely as possible, or try new activities with the prosthetic devices they need. For more information, please visit our website at: www.heatherabbottfoundation.org

For further information, contact:

Adam Benoit

(978) 930-9734

adam@fmpproductions.com