Gov. Baker issues statement regarding legislative pay increase veto override

Today, Governor Charlie Baker released the following statement in response to the Legislature’s vote to override his veto and pass H. 58, ‘An Act Further Regulating the Compensation of Public Officials’into law, which provides pay increases for legislators, constitutional officers and the judiciary:

“While Lt. Governor Polito and I are thankful for our collaborative relationship with the Legislature, we are disappointed in their decision to override this veto and believe it is fiscally irresponsible to increase compensation for elected officials given the current fiscal outlook for the state. One of the key roles of elected officials is to protect the people’s hard earned tax dollars. Authorizing this drastic salary increase with limited debate defies this obligation and places an undue financial burden on the people of Massachusetts. Lt. Governor Polito and I will reject this pay increase and any stipends associated with the law.”