Freedom Trail offers new revolutionary women tours in March

Celebrate Women’s History Month on New Freedom Trail® Revolutionary Women Tours

Freedom Trail® Foundation announces the return of the newest tour experience, Revolutionary Women Tours throughout Women’s History Month in March! Discover the indomitable women who took part in the American Revolution, and the generations of women that followed, inaugurating their own struggles for freedom and equality.

New Freedom Trail Revolutionary Women Tours invite people of all ages to walk the Freedom Trail and explore four centuries of Revolutionary women who changed history. This 90-minute tour will feature tales of the early religious rebellions of Anne Hutchinson and Mary Dyer, patriotic actions of Abigail Adams and Mercy Otis Warren, abolitionist movements of Harriet Beecher Stowe and Harriet Tubman, prolific writings of authors Phillis Wheatley and Louisa May Alcott, and landmark speeches of Margaret Sanger and Susan B. Anthony, while visiting the places where women’s voices were heard, works published, and were laid to rest.

The tours feature official Freedom Trail historic sites from the site of the Great Elm on Boston Common, where women paid the ultimate price for refusing to conform to puritanical values, to the Granary Burying Ground, where those who fought fiercely for independence are remembered alongside their revolutionary male counterparts, and the Old Corner Bookstore and Old South Meeting House, where women voiced their opinions in print and in speeches. Revolutionary Women Tours culminate at Faneuil Hall, the Cradle of Liberty, which was prominent in both the abolitionist and women’s suffrage movements.

Revolutionary Women Tours depart from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on Saturdays and Sundays in March at 12:45 p.m. Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation’s walking tours are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center, the ArtsBoston Booth, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org – tickets are discounted when purchased online. All walking tours and specialty tours are available as private tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for families, company outings, corporate activities and team building, tourist groups, and more. For additional information please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.