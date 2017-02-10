Four tips on how to quit smoking

Smoking can be one of the most challenging nasty habits to quit. However, it can also be one of the most satisfying ones too. Studies show that quitting smoking leads to overall improved physical, mental and emotional health. Here are some tips on how to put down the cigarette for good.

Find your reason: quitting smoking can be a daunting task. You are going to need to be motivated to stay the course. If you find a powerful personal reason, it can give you the strength to quit. This can be your children, grandchildren, wanting to lead a healthier life or anything you can think of. Nicotine replacement: Quitting cold turkey can often lead to mood swings and just overall feeling blah. Nicotine replacement therapy can help you quit and not deal with the pitfalls of cutting cold turkey. Studies show those who use nicotine replacements are more successful. Support from loved ones: Make sure to tell family and friends you are trying to quit. They can encourage you when you are having tough days. They can also help keep you accountable. Avoid alcohol: Studies show it’s harder to quit smoking if you drink alcohol. Cut alcohol out of your life for the time being while trying to quit. Or limit yourself to one drink if you are out with friends and family.

This post is also available in: Chinese