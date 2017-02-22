Fat Tuesday Returns to South Street Diner

WHAT: South Street Diner is hosting an all-day Mardi Gras celebration! Owner Sol Sidell is bringing the Bourbon Street traditions to Boston at South Street Diner on Tuesday, February 28th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat jambalaya feast for $6 as well as a full New Orleans-style Mardi Gras menu including beignets, crawfish, shrimp po’boys, king cake, alligator sausage and “Lucky Dogs.” Wash it down with a festive cocktail – Voodoo Punch. The staff will be fully decked out in Mardi Gras garb with beads to hand out to customers. Traditional New Orleans Zydeco music will be blasting from the jukebox throughout the entire day to add to the festive atmosphere.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

WHERE: South Street Diner

178 Kneeland Street

Boston, MA 02111

For more information, please visit www.southstreetdiner.com or call 617-350-0028.

ABOUT SOUTH STREET DINER:

South Street Diner (formerly the Blue Diner) was built in 1943 by the Worcester Dining Company to serve local factory workers. Located in Boston’s Leather District, the 24-hour Diner is currently owned and operated by local restaurateur, Sol Sidell. South Street Diner has become a local landmark, a constant in Boston’s after-hours scene and a final evening destination for local residents, students and visitors. When the clubs close, the Diner is the place to grab something to eat, hang out with friends, celebrity watch, and keep the party going. No visit to Boston is complete without a stop to the South Street Diner. Over the years, the Diner has been called “The PLACE for college students to start their Spring Break Tour” by Rolling Stone Magazine. It was named Best of Boston by Boston Magazine, as well as named for The Best Late Night Food in the U.S.A. by Esquire. Thrillist Media Group named South Street Diner one of the best 24-Hour Diners in the country. Most recently, the Diner’s famous Boston Cream Pancakes were featured on the Food Network’s “Top 5 Restaurants – Best Late Night Eats.” The Diner has also been featured in numerous feature films, including: Hiding Out with John Cryer; Second Sight with John Laroquette; House Guest with Steve Martin; The Equalizer with Denzel Washington; “21;” The Blue Diner for PBS and recently featured in the DC Comic ‘BatGirl.’