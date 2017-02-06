Facing Exclusion: Pioneering activists Harry H. Dow and Tien Fu Wu on March 17 and 18

March 17 to 18

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)

559 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

Christina R. Chan, directs, writes and performs for a special production of “Facing Exclusion” observing the 135th anniversary of the passing of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 at the Emerson/Paramount Center, Black Box Theatre, featuring historical figures Harry S. Dow and Tien Fu Wu. Tickets available at http://ow.ly/qR2Y308Kdy8.

In this theatrical presentation in partnership with the ArtsEmerson Community Curators Program, Harry H. Dow, the first Chinese American admitted the Massachusetts Bar Association and Tien Fu Wu, a former child servant converted to a missionary at the Mission Home in San Francisco, share their personal perspective on the reality of immigration policies during their time. Christina R. Chan, directs, writes and performs for this special anniversary production observing the 135th anniversary of the passing of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 with a staged reading of a farce written by Dow, joined with the 25th anniversary of the original production of Unbinding our Lives. A community conversation followed by an audience reflection will close the program.