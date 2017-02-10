Experience Kissimmee unzips winter marketing campaign in Boston

Dewey Square Park features 200-foot zipline, Toasting Tent, Live Gators and More

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (February 9, 2017) – A zipline in the middle of Dewey Square Park, alligators in the snow and enjoying a bit of Florida sunshine in the dead of winter? These things might all sound made up, but they’re not. That is the key message that the Experience Kissimmee team will share when introducing Boston to their winter marketing campaign, dubbed “Vacations That Only Seem Made Up” which juxtaposes what would seem to be fantasy experiences – riding a flying elephant and meeting a princess – with real-life vacations – taking off in the Dumbo ride and character meet and greets at Walt Disney World Resorts– all of which take place in Kissimmee. To help deliver the message, Experience Kissimmee is erecting a 200-foot zipline “Freezin’ Gator Zipline” February 18-20 and inviting Boston-area residents to make a brisk beeline from the top of a three-story platform, down to a warm Central Florida welcome below.

“Whether it is ziplining over alligators or meeting a real-life princess, unbelievable experiences happen every day in Kissimmee,” stated DT Minich, president and CEO of Experience Kissimmee. “We are excited to share some of these experiences with our freezing friends in Boston.”

In addition to the Freezin’ Gator Zipline, Bostonians can get up-close and personal with live baby alligator hatchlings from Gatorland, take the ultimate selfie on an airboat with Wild Florida, and thanks to the Crayola Experience Orlando, “Discover the Magic of Color” inside the Crayola Experience tent.

Throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend event, Experience Kissimmee will be giving away three vacations to the popular Central Florida destination, along with tickets to world-famous theme parks and Kissimmee-branded cold weather gear.

All activities are free and open to the public, but Experience Kissimmee is encouraging participants to bring a new or gently used coat as an entry “fee.” All donated coats will be distributed to local adults and children in need.

With more than 86 non-stop flights per week from Boston to the Orlando International Airport, Kissimmee is an ideal destination for residents of the Northeast to escape the bitter cold and enjoy some “almost made up” experiences that will create memories that last a lifetime. Beyond the event in Dewey Square Park, the marketing campaign includes public transit advertising, including bus and subway stations and taxi TV, that will extend through March 2016.

Located in Dewey Square Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway (in front of South Station), the Experience Kissimmee activation will be operational from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 18-20. More information and highlights of the event can be found on Experience Kissimmee social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and kissimm.ee/ZipBoston.

###

About Experience Kissimmee

As the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Experience Kissimmee oversees the sales and marketing promotion for the destination. The area welcomes an average of more than 7 million visitors overnight from all over the world, offering convenient access to area theme parks and a host of natural adventures such as airboat rides and zipline safaris. Kissimmee also is the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, boasting a wide variety of home-away-from-home units among its more than 50,000 total lodging options that also includes luxury resorts, comfortable hotels and more. For additional information, visit www.ExperienceKissimmee.com.

About Crayola Experience

Discover the magic of color at Crayola’s premier and one-of-a-kind family attraction Crayola Experience. Twenty-six hands on attractions await families at The Florida Mall in Central Florida. The brand also has locations in Easton, Pa –the birthplace of Crayola crayons and at the Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.). Bigger, brighter and bolder than ever the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way. Also, featuring live entertainment. To learn more visit www.crayolaexperience.com

About GATORLAND

Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve, combining “Old Florida” charm with exciting new exhibits and entertainment. The park opened as a roadside attraction in 1949. Today, it provides affordably-priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators, crocodiles, a free flight aviary, breeding marsh with observation tower, petting zoo, nature walk, educational wildlife programs, Gatorland award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, restaurant, Gator Gully Splash Park and one-of-akind shows including the Gator Wrestlin’ Show, Gator Jumparoo, and the ‘Up-Close Encounter’ shows. And don’t miss the world’s largest collection of giant white alligators in the new White Gator Swamp and the all new Screamin’ Gator Zip Line featuring over 1,200 feet of high flying thrills, five intense zip lines and a massive 150-foot suspension bridge. For more information visit us online at www.gatorland.com or call 800-393- JAWS. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gatorland. Follow us on Twitter @gatorland.

About Wild Florida Airboat & Wildlife Park

Wild Florida Airboat & Wildlife Park is a 13-acre paradise located at the headwaters of the Everglades, along the beautiful shores of Lake Cypress in Central Florida. Founded in 2010, the family-owned and operated airboat company and wildlife park features a wide variety of animal interactions including the Columbia Tamarin, South American Sloth, Red Ruff Lemur, and the American Alligator. This natural sanctuary also features a free-flight tropical bird aviary, hands-on alligator shows, hundreds of native and exotic animals, reptiles and birds in a lush, naturally protected swamp-like environment. In addition, Wild Florida’ s new ranch buggy tours explore the significance and impact of the cattle industry and ranching in Central Florida. For more information on Wild Florida Airboat Rides or the Adventure Park visit www.wildfloridairboats.com or call (407) 957-3135.