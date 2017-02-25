Curious George Visits Franklin Park Zoo!

WHAT: Don’t miss out on our daily story time featuring Curious George in the Hippo Theater on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at half hour intervals. Be sure to bring your camera, as visitors of all ages will have an opportunity for a meet and greet with a costumed Curious George!             

WHEN:          March 4 – 5, 2017

TICKETS:       For pricing, visit www.franklinparkzoo.org

WHERE:       Franklin Park Zoo，One Franklin Park Road，Boston, MA 02121

