Councilor Ayanna Pressley sponsors hearing for more clinicians in the Boston Police Department on Feb. 14

In a push to increase the number of mental health clinicians and social workers dedicated to the Boston Police Department, today at 2:00pm, Councilor At-Large Ayanna Pressley will convene a hearing in the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health and Recovery. It will take place at Boston City Hall on the 5thfloor in the Iannella Chamber.

“I thank the Chair of the Committee, and my At-Large colleague Annissa Essaibi George for co-sponsoring this hearing order and for her partnership on this important issue. Although our dedicated Boston Police Officers do receive specialized training, I believe licensed clinicians are best suited to assess, and to de-escalate situations with emotionally disturbed persons. In the interest of public safety and health, each Police District should have a dedicated clinician for ride-alongs, and to ensure an improved, more holistic, and coordinated response. I also believe this financial investment will result in fewer arrests, while connecting those battling mental illness and substance abuse disorders with the treatment and social services they so desperately need and deserve.”